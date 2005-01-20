Jean Wood

Jean Wood, 81, of Kankakee, died Monday (Jan. 17, 2005) at Riverside Medical Center.

Private graveside services were held Jan. 20 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Deacon Jim Dennison officiated.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, West Kankakee, was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Wood retired in 1985 from Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan, after 25 years of service. She served on the Board of Directors.

She was born Oct. 13, 1923, in Kankakee, the daughter of Charles and Emily Scheppler Offerman.

Her husband, David Wood, whom she married in 1945, in Kankakee, died in 1967.

Surviving are one sister, Hazel Mott of Utah; one brother, Milton Offerman of Danforth; and several nieces and nephews.

One brother, Victor Offerman; and three sisters, Lida LeCuyer, Eunice Kirckmann and Viola Cyrier, are deceased.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She graduated from Kankakee High School in the early 1940's and attended Denver University in Colorado.

Mrs. Wood was a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center.

She enjoyed traveling, boating and playing the piano and organ.

