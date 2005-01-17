Konrath, Marjorie

Marjorie Konrath,

sales clerk

Marjorie M. Konrath, 83, of Kankakee, died Saturday (Jan. 15, 2005) at Provena Heritage Village.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, where she was a member. Rev. Charles Wheeler will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Mrs. Konrath was a sales clerk for Carson's for many years.

She was born Nov. 26, 1921, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leonard and Harriet Skoglund Reno.

Her husband, John A. Konrath, whom she married May 29, 1941, died May 17, 1975.

Surviving are two sons, John Konrath Jr. of Felton, Calif., Jeffrey Konrath of Houston, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Leonard Duchene of St. Anne, Monica and James Cheffer of Bradley; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her brothers and sisters are deceased.

She enjoyed flower gardening and sewing.

