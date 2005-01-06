George Nickols,

George Neckopulos Nickols, 74, of Newport Beach, Calif., formerly of Kankakee, died Dec. 27, 2004 at his home, from a stroke.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens.

Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Nickols owned and operated several successful restaurants in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas, retiring in 1985. He made his home in California for the past 34 years.

He was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Diavolitsi, Greece, the son of Theodore and Athanasia Neckopulos. He immigrated to this country with his family through Ellis Island in January 1947, settling in Kankakee, where he lived several years.

Surviving are one brother, Leonard Neckopulos of Winamac, Ind.; one sister, Niki Palikaris of Lafayette, Ind.; and nine nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, Kalliroy Neckopulos and Mickey Grivas; and one brother, Aristiris Neckopulos, are deceased.

Mr. Nickols served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany for two years.

