Keeley, Roy

Roy Keeley,

community leader

WILMINGTON -- Visitation for Roy R. Keeley, 91, of Wilmington, will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Reeves Funeral Home in Wilmington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Deacon Don Dyer will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington. Pallbearers will be Kent, Joe and Matt Keeley, Ryan Foster, Bob Mack and Andy Walsh.

He died Sunday (Jan. 2, 2005) at Provena St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Mr. Keeley was employed by the Public Service Company for 40 years, retiring from the land acquisition department in 1972.

He was past president of the First Savings and Loan of Wilmington, Rotary Club and Wilmington High School Alumni Association.

He was a member of the City of Wilmington Zoning Board for 40 years and was a real estate broker and developer/owner of several apartment buildings in Wilmington.

He was born May 25, 1913, in Wilmington, the son of Robert and Lillian Jacques Keeley.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, the former Verna Mae Schutten; two sons and daughters-in-law, Terrence and Jane Keeley of Wilmington, Brian and Susan Keeley of Bolingbrook; one daughter-in-law, Agnes Keeley of Wilmington; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

One son, Kent Keeley; two brothers, Edward and Laurence Keeley; and one sister, Alice Keeley, are deceased.

A 1932 graduate of Wilmington High School, he was a great basketball player and held the scoring record for over 20 years.

He also was a great supporter of Wilmington High School sports and was responsible for the installation of the original lighting on Wilmington's football field in the late 1950s.