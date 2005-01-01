Fredin, Albert

Albert Fredin

LODA -- Albert Ray Fredin, 87, of Loda, died Friday (Dec. 31, 2004) at his home.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, with a 7:30 p.m. wake service, at the Ford-Baier Funeral Home, Paxton.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Loda, where he was a member. Rev. Denis White will officiate.

Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Mr. Fredin worked as an electrician and plumber for many years, having worked for Bill Thompson at the Redwood Inn and Harold Marshall Plumbing in Paxton.

He was born Feb. 12, 1917, in Deer Island, Ore., the son of Carl and Elsie Fredin.

His wife, the former Marguerite B. Gutzwiler, whom he married Aug. 12, 1944, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Loda, died Sept. 10, 1964.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, James and Joyce Fredin of Loda, Larry Fredin of Danville; one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and David Prahl of Mahomet; and one brother, Charles Fredin of St. Helen's, Ore.

Two brothers and one sister are deceased.

He was a graduate of St. Helen's High School, St. Helen's Ore.

Mr. Fredin served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul as an instructor.

He was a trustee at his church and served as trustee for several terms on the Loda Village Board.

He enjoyed golfing and doing all types of ood jobs. He liked being busy.