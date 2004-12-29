Madeline Baker

ervices for Madeline Baker, 82, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 28 at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Rev. Charles Wheeler officiated.

Mrs. Baker died Dec. 23, 2004.

Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Jamie Giardina, Bill and Ethan Castognia, Ed Eggleston and Bob Sanders.

John Palmer

Services for John C. Palmer, 61, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 27 at the Bible Witness Camp in St. Anne. Rev. David McMillan officiated.

Mr. Palmer died Dec. 21, 2004.

Burial was in Momence Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Gatlin, Jerry Townsend, David McMillan, Louis Shaw, Willie Crossley and Roger Branson.

Edith Fowler

AROMA PARK -- Funeral services for Edith A. Fowler, 64, of Aroma Park, were held Dec. 29 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, West Kankakee. Rev. Dan Fowler officiated.

Mrs. Fowler died Dec. 23, 2004.

Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were James, Randy, Bill and Jason Fowler.

Patricia Jacob

A funeral Mass for Patricia M. Jacob, 81, of Bourbonnais, was celebrated Dec. 29 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Rev. Richard Pighini officiated.

Mrs. Jacob died Dec. 24, 2004.

Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Todd and Tricia Arseneau, Todd and Michelle Jacob, Mike Cloonin, Jackie Wright, Pauline Zajac and Jay Dorsett.

Irene Alberts

WATSEKA -- Services for Irene M. Alberts, 80, of Watseka, former longtime Ashkum resident, were held Dec. 29 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Rev. Jan Horne officiated.

Mrs. Alberts died Dec. 25, 2004.

Burial was in Ashkum Cemetery. Pallbearers were Craig and Brian Alberts, Kenneth Johnson, John and Thomas Barrett, and Bruce Sparenberg.

James Linskey

A funeral Mass for James C. Linskey, 77, of Bradley, was celebrated Dec. 29 at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Rev. Richard Pighini officiated.

Mr. Linskey died Dec. 23, 2004.

Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers were Doug Barclay, Don Demers, Ed Burr, Leonard Tobey, Annie and Joe Sprietzer, Lynn Switzer and Steve Green. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Spriggs and Denny Smith.

Cheryl Lezotte

Funeral services for Cheryl J. Lezotte, 74, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 28 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in West Kankakee. Rev. Dennis Settles.

Mrs. Lezotte died Dec. 23, 2004.

Burial was in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. Honorary pallbearers were Benjamin Poskin, Lisa Mather, Joseph Mather, Brian Poskin, Robert Mather and America Rose.