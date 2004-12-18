Yonke, Frances

Frances Yonke

Visitation for Frances M. Yonke, 81, of Kankakee, will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Kankakee.

Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

Mrs. Yonke died Friday (Dec. 17, 2004) at her home following a sudden illness.

She was born May 15, 1923, in South Wilmington, the daughter of John and Margaret Bima Cacello.

Her husband, Gerald H. Yonke, whom she married Nov. 10, 1951, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, died Oct. 12, 2003.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Fred H. and Christine Yonke of Bourbonnais, Jerry Yonke of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Brad Memenga of Kankakee; and four grandchildren.

Two sisters, Theresa Hollmeyer and Catherine Reed, are deceased.

Mrs. Yonke was a registered nurse in the nursery at St. Mary's Hospital until she retired.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Nurses Alumni and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, reading and going to garage sales.