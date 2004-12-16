Moody, Glenn

Glenn Moody,

ComEd retiree

:

MOMENCE -- Glenn E. Moody, 78, of Momence, died today (Dec. 16, 2004) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. memorial service at the Cotter Funeral Home, Momence. Rev. Herbert Thompson will officiate.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Mr. Moody was a lineman and crew supervisor with Commonwealth Edison, retiring after 37 years of service.

He was born Oct. 13, 1926, in Momence, the son of Arthur and Effie O'Connell Moody.

Surviving are his wife, the former Frances H. Thompson, of Momence, whom he married Jan. 27, 1950, in St. Louis, Mo.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Larry Corum of Bourbonnais, Janice and Terry Porter of Neoga, Julie and James Jones of Momence; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Gary Moody, Donald Moody, James and Catherine Moody, all of Momence; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Two sons and one sister are deceased.

Mr. Moody served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

He was a former member of the Momence Fire Protection District and the United Electrical Workers.

He enjoyed woodworking, inventing, traveling and bird watching.