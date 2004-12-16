Hari, Willis

Willis Hari,

plant manager

WATSEKA -- Willis "Bill" Hari, 84, of Watseka, died Wednesday (Dec. 15, 2004) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka, and from 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church, Watseka, until the 11 a.m. services. Rev. David Todd will officiate.

Burial, with graveside military rites by the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450, will be in Oak HIll Cemetery, Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Watseka, where he was a member.

Mr. Hari was plant manager of Hicks Gas in Watseka for over 40 years.

He was born May 17, 1920, in Cissna Park, the son of Samuel and Mary Oberlander Hari.

Surviving are his wife, the former Neva Richoz, of Watseka, whom he married Dec. 19, 1942, in Cissna Park; one son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Nina Hari of Occidental, Calif.; two brothers, Irv Hari of Arizona, Art Hari of Cissna Park; and one sister, Lucille Koehl of Joliet.

Two brothers and one sister are deceased.

Mr. Hari served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in the Mojave Desert under Gen. Patton, and also in England and France. He was a member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and the Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.

He was an active member of the Watseka Kiwanis Club for 45 years, recruiting new members every year.

His was presented the Watseka Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002 in appreciation of his lifetime of contributions to the Watseka Community and its people. He continuously worked for many charitable activities throughout the area.