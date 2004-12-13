Sandwell, Michael

Michael Sandwell

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Michael Sandwell, 59, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Kankakee, died Nov. 30, 2004 at his home.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 4 at Risen Savior Church, Albuquerque.

Burial, with military honors, was in Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Mr. Sandwell was employed with New York Life insurance for 28 years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Trudy Wilson; his father, William (Willie) Sandwell of Duncan, Okla.; one son, John Sandwell of Orlando, Fla.; one daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Vernon Lehman of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren; and one sister, Patricia Cerutti of Waukesha, Wis.

His mother, Helen Sandwell, is deceased.

Mr. Sandwell was raised in Kankakee and was a longtime resident of New Mexico.