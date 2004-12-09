Troy Sr., Fred

FLAG

Fred Troy Sr.,

retired truck driver

MOMENCE -- Fred J. Troy Sr., 88, of Momence, died today (Dec. 9, 2004) at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. services at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Rev. William Steger will officiate.

Burial, with military rites by the Momence Honor Guard, will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to the Momence Honor Guard.

Mr. Troy was a retired truck driver from Roadway Trucking.

He was born March 25, 1916, in Chicago Heights, the son of Fred R. and Abby Austin Troy.

His first wife, the former Ruth M. Strickland, whom he married in 1946 in Chicago, died Nov. 9, 1982. He then married the former Loretta Sheehan in 1987 in Momence. She died Nov. 20, 2004.

Surviving are one son, Fred J. Troy Jr. of Bloomington; and one sister, Helen Stowell of Roselawn, Ind.

Three brothers and one sister are deceased.

Mr. Troy served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was captured in Corrigador during World War II and spent 3 1/2 years in a Japanese POW Camp before being rescued by American Troops.