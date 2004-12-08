Simpson, Carolyn

Carolyn Simpson,

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Carolyn J. Simpson, 66, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Onarga, died Dec. 1, 2004.

Services were held Dec. 6 in Springfield, Mo.

Burial was in the National Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.

Mrs. Simpson had been a secretary at Southwest Missouri State University.

She was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Onarga, the daughter of Thomas B. and Cleo Green Sumrall. Her parents are deceased.

Her husband, Donald Simpson, whom she married in June 1960 in Onarga, died in 1983.

Surviving are two sons, Steven A. Simpson and David A. Simpson, both of Springfield, Mo.; one daughter, Mary Beth Borden of Ozark, Mo.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Beverly and John Freeman of Evansville, Ind., Genice and Larry Bailey of Kankakee; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Brenda Sumrall of Beverly, Mass., Thomas and Kathleen Sumrall of Bourbonnais, David and Virginia Sumrall of Chebanse; and one grandson.

One sister, Deloris Jones, is deceased.