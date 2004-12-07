Christensen, Lena

Lena Christensen,

owned gas company

COAL CITY -- Lena M. Christensen, 97, of Coal City, died Monday (Dec. 6, 2004) at the Grundy County Home.

Visitation and video tribute will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Assumption Catholic Church. Rev. Mike Pennock and Deacon Jack Schimandle will officiate.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Zebell, Bryan Perino, Leo Reeves, Kyle Ulivi, John Hildy and Greg Washburn.

Memorials may be made in her name to Unit No. 1 Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 177, Coal City, Ill. 60416 or to Grundy County Home Activities Fund, 1338 N. Clay St., Morris, Ill. 60450.

Mrs. Christensen was employed as a seamstress for Hyman Clothing Factory for several years and was an owner of Ulivi Gas Company until 1994.

She was born Dec. 12, 1906, in Coal City, the daughter of Louis and Jenny Ulivi.

Her husband, Charles Christensen, whom she married Sept. 12, 1936, in Coal City, died in 1979.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard "Doc" and Deb Christensen of Morris, Dale and Lynda Christensen of Coal City; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are one grandson, David Christensen, who died in 2001; one daughter-in-law, Katherine, who died in 1991; and two brothers, Red and Paul.

She was raised and educated in Coal City.

Mrs. Christensen was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Assumption Altar and Rosary, the Women's Relief Corp, the Mellowdears, the VFW and the American Legion Auxiliary and the Coal City Senior Citizens.

She loved bowling, traveling and visiting with her many friends.