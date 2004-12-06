Mildred Swearingen

ONARGA -- Funeral services for Mildred G. Swearingen, 88, of Onarga, were held Dec. 6 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gilman. Rev. Robert Downs officiated.

Mrs. Swearingen died Dec. 3, 2004.

Burial was in Onarga Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ronnie McCullough, Jason Sturm, Brad Leonard and Mike Switzer.

Elroy Kerschke

Funeral services for Elroy Kerschke, 80, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 6 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley. Rev. Craig Sagebiel officiated.

Mr. Kerschke died Dec. 2, 2004.

Burial, with military rites by the Kankakee American Legion Post 85, was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Jim, Dale, Randy and Stephen Kerschke, Ray Laney, Casey Kreher, Austin and Terry Chinn.

Donna Ketcham

WATSEKA -- Funeral services for Donna Ketcham, 57, of Watseka, were held Dec. 4 at Baier Funeral Home, Watseka. Rev. Lee Ryan officiated.

Mrs. Ketcham died Dec. 1, 2004.

Burial was in Sheldon Cemetery. Pallbearers were Francis Denault, Tim McClain, Brian Rayburn, Dennis Flock, Andrew Rayburn and Dave Story.

Lucille Voss

ST. ANNE -- Services for Lucille Voss, 85, of rural St. Anne, were held Dec. 4 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. Rev. Bruce Salter and Rev. William K.A. Robison officiated.

Mrs. Voss died Dec. 1, 2004.

Burial was in Papineau Cemetery. Pallbearers were Daniel E. Brault, Gale Ponton, Glen and Gary Boehrnsen, Fred Lesch, Ron Schroeder and Robert Jackson.