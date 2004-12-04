Sanders, Edgar

Edgar Sanders

COAL CITY -- Edgar L. "Bub" Sanders, 67, of Coal City, died Thursday (Dec. 2, 2004) at Morris Hospital.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. today at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Rev. Floyd Gordon will officiate.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Morris.

Memorials may be made to the Coal City Emergency Squad Activities Fund or to the American Diabetes Association.

Mr. Sanders was born Dec. 12, 1936 in Elwood, the son of Leonard and Dorothy Barton Sanders. He was raised and educated in Coal City.

Surviving are his wife, the former Ruth Gordon of Coal City, whom he married Sept. 7, 1954 in Jeffersonville, Ind.; six children, Neil Sanders of Tremont, Kathy and Dan Schrempf of Diamond, Dwayne and Sue Sanders of Gibson City, Cindy and Donny Berglund of Gardner, Connie and Kevin Klug of Streator, and Michael and Cindy Sanders of Braceville; 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Sanders of Georgia, Alice Ferrero of Morris, and Maridean Favero of Wilmington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

One brother, William; one sister, Rita Friedricks; and his step-father, Robert Hueby, are deceased.

Mr. Sanders worked in auto body repair for numerous years and was a member of the Millrights Union Local 1693.

He was a member of Coal City First Baptist Church and involved with the Christian Heirs Gospel Group.

He was an avid outdoor sportsman.