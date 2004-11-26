Harling, Mary

Mary Harling

CLIFTON -- Visitation for Mary G. Harling, 73, of Clifton, will be from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton followed by services at 1 p.m. Rev. Craig Sagebiel will officiate.

Burial will be held at a later date in Clifton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

She died Tuesday (Nov. 23, 2004) at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Mrs. Harling was a registered nurse at the Clifton Hospital until it closed. She had also been a nurse at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born May 6, 1931, in Schererville, Ind., the daughter of Carl and Gladys Forberger Fawver.

Her husband, Paul Richard Harling, whom she married Aug. 5, 1956, in Clifton, died March 10, 1970.

Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, David and Patricia Harling of Greenville, James and Connie Harling of Hillsboro, Thomas and Susan Harling of Essex, Brian Harling of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Tim Toune of Bradley; one brother, James Fawver of Kurtsville, Mo.; three sisters, Betty Garry of Littleton, Colo., Jean Cantway of Momence, Alice O'Connor of Clifton; and 13 grandchildren.

Two brothers are deceased.

Mrs. Harling was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton.

She loved sports, especially the Bears and the Cubs.