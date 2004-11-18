Sivill, Jan

Jan Sivill,

owned Riverview Pharmacy

Visitation for Jan L. Sivill, 54, of Bourbonnais, will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, and from 10 a.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley, until the 10 a.m. services. Rev. Tom Wilber will officiate.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford.

He died Tuesday (Nov. 16, 2004) at Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago.

Mr. Sivill was a registered pharmacist. He was the owner of Riverview Pharmacy in Kankakee. He was also a licensed nursing home administrator.

He was born Dec. 14, 1949, in Watseka, the son of Joe and Lorraine Pennicost Sivill. His parents are deceased.

Surviving are three special nephews, Jason, Justin and James Sivill; and many cousins.

One brother, Joel Sivill, is deceased.

Mr. Sivill graduated from the University of Illinois, a pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a master's degree in business from Olivet Nazarene University.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Moose, Phi Delta Chi Pharmacy Fraternity and the Illinois Pharmacists Association.

