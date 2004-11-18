Brandenburg, Patsy

Patsy Brandenburg

LINSDSTROM, Minn. -- Patsy "Pat" Dianne Brandenburg, 70, of Lindstrom, Minn., formerly of Bourbonnais, died Tuesday (Nov. 16, 2004).

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minn, and from 10 a.m. Monday at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City, Minn., until the 11 a.m. service.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Center City, Minn.

Mrs. Brandenburg was born Aug. 30, 1934 in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold B. and Patricia M. Lamontagne Deuschle. Her parents are deceased.

She attended schools in Kankakee, graduating from Kankakee High School in 1952.

Her husband, Wayne Rodney Brandenburg, whom she married in the Bahamas, died May 26, 1997.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Bruce Brandenburg, Marc and Mara Brandenburg; one stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Maggie and Bill Taylor; three grandchildren; and four nephews.

One brother, Richard Deuschle, is deceased.

Mrs. Brandenburg and her husband resided in Bourbonnais until 1972 when they moved to Chisago City, Minn., and later to Lindstrom, Minn.