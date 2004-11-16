Augustson, Harold

Harold Augustson

GRANT PARK -- Harold N. "Augie" Augustson, 77, of rural Grant Park, died Sunday (Nov. 14, 2004) at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Hub Funeral Home, Grant Park Chapel, and from 10 a.m. Thursday at the Sherburnville Christian Church, until the 11 a.m. services. Rev. Dennis Greene will officiate.

Burial will be in Sherburnville Cemetery, rural Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, 1015 N. 5th Ave., Kankakee, Ill. 60901.

Mr. Augustson was retired from Wisconsin Steel and Charter Electric Melting in Chicago.

He was born June 6, 1927, in Chicago, the son of Oscar and Carrie Johnson Augustson. His parents are deceased.

Surviving are his wife, the former Lucy Sanelli, of rural Grant Park, whom he married June 29, 1963 at Crete United Methodist Church; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Maggie Augustson of Lowell, Ind., Darren and Melissa Augustson of Grant Park; one daughter and son-in-law, Christeen and Donald Bojarvin of Crete; one sister, Viola Gannon of Oak Lawn; and four grandchildren, Taylor and Sidney Augustson of Lowell, Ind. and twins, Devin and Colin Augustson of Grant Park.

Two brothers, Lloyd and Delbert Augustson; and one brother-in-law, William Gannon, are deceased.

Mr. Augustson served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of the Peotone American Legion Post 392.

He was a member of Bible Fellowship Church, Lowell, Ind.

