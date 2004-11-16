Adair, Robert

FLAG

Robert Adair,

retired carpenter

MANTENO -- Robert J. Adair, 91, of Manteno, died Friday (Nov. 12, 2004) at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.

Services were held Nov. 15 at the Toon Funeral Home, Westmont. Rev. Ron Greene officiated.

Burial was in Chapel Hill Gardens South, Worth.

Mr. Adair was a retired carpenter.

He was born Jan. 12, 1913, in Belfast, Ireland, the son of Harry and Emily Drysdale Adair.

Surviving are one sister-in-law, Doris Adair of Worth; and nieces and nephews.

Two brothers, Harry and Samuel; and one sister, Henrietta Berglund, are deceased.

Mr. Adair served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.