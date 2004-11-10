Knisley, Roy

FLAG

Roy Knisley

BEECHER -- Roy Knisley, 73, of Beecher, died Saturday (Nov. 6, 2004) in Chicago.

Visitation was from noon today until the 2 p.m. services at the Hack Funeral Home in Beecher. Rev. Ed D'Andrea officiated.

Burial was in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Beecher.

Mr. Knisley was formerly employed by Kaiser Aluminum.

He was born May 15, 1931, in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of Alfred and Virginia Owens Knisley.

His wife, Lois, is deceased.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis Knisley of Knoxville, Tenn., Curtis Knisley of Lansing; three daughters, Kara Knisley of Knoxville, Tenn., Kim Conway of Rome, N.Y., Carmen Knisley of Beecher; one sister, Annie LaBonne of Birmingham, Ala.; one brother, Max Knisley of Atlanta, Ga.; and 11 grandchildren.

One brother and six sisters are deceased.

Mr. Knisley was a veteran of the U.S. Army.