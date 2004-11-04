Milk, Melody

Melody Milk,

WATSEKA -- Visitation for Melody A. Milk, 57, of Watseka, will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

She died Wednesday (Nov. 3, 2004) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Mrs. Milk was a beautician at Watseka Health Care Center for many years.

She was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Watseka, the daughter of O.D. and Nina Larson Gillenwater. Her father is deceased.

Surviving are her husband, Danny Milk, of Watseka, whom she married Sept. 8, 1974 in Bradley; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kurtis and Danyel Milk of Watseka, Paul and Kelly Milk of Crescent City; one daughter, Sarah Zummallen of Fairbury; her mother of Watseka; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Rodger and Beverly Gillenwater of Normal, Bill Gillenwater of Watseka; one sister and brother-in-law, Deana and Dan Gregoire of Watseka; and five grandchildren.

She enjoyed reading.