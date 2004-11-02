Daney, Mary

Mary Daney

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Mary Ellen Daney, 85, of Chicago Heights, mother of a Peotone resident, died Sunday (Oct. 31, 2004) at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights.

Private memorial services will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Mrs. Daney was born April 7, 1919 in Woodbury, Conn.

She was a World War II Army Nursing Corp. veteran.

Surviving are her husband, Don W. Daney of Chicago Heights, whom she married in 1946 in Pope Field, N.C.; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Donn and Vicki Daney of Mesa, Ariz., Brian and Kathy Daney of Peotone, Kevin and Barbara Daney of Summit, N.J., and Mark Daney of Chicago Heights; and five grandchildren.