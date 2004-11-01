Robert Wells

STREAMWOOD -- Funeral services for Robert F. Wells, 73, of Streamwood, formerly of the Kankakee area, were held Oct. 29 at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Rev. Bill Shaw officiated.

Mr. Wells died Oct. 25, 2004.

Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Albert Ferolie, Scott Smith, Rodney Danielson, Charles Benbrooks, Robert J. Smith, Gary and Jim Swartz.

James Lee

ONARGA -- Funeral services for James Paul Lee, 82, of Onarga, were held Nov. 1 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilman. Rev. Robert Downs officiated.

Mr. Lee died Oct. 29, 2004.

Burial was in Onarga Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cary Dannehl, Darrell and Rick Bewsey, Marty Johnson, Ken McClurg and Mark Weber.