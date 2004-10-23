Eichhorn, Bernard

Bernard Eichhorn

GRANT PARK -- Bernard "Bernie" V. Eichhorn, 70, of Grant Park, died Friday (Oct. 22, 2004), following a short illness.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Private inurnment will be in Peotone Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kankakee CountyHumane Society or Guild for the Blind.

Mr. Eichhorn was born Oct. 5, 1934 in Chicago, the son of Frank and Julia Grogan Eichhorn. His parents are deceased.

Surviving are his wife, the former Marilyn Sievers of Grant Park, whom he married Sept. 14, 1963 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Momence; one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Laura Eichhorn of Orange County, Calif.; one daughter and son-in-law, Denise Eichhorn and David Tabak of Chicago; two grandchildren, Maud and Lila; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Ann Eichhorn of Chicago; two nephews and one niece.

Mr. Eichhorn was retired from AT&T after 35 years of service.

He served in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed fishing and racing.

