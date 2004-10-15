Whalen, Sr. Mary

Sister Mary Alice Whalen

WILTON, Conn. -- Sister Mary Alice Whalen, CND, known in religion as Sr. St. Thomas of the Crucifix, 98, died Thursday (Oct. 14, 2004) at Lourdes Health Care Center in Wilton, Conn.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. today at Cornell Memorial Funeral Home, 247 White St. in Danbury, Conn., with a 6:15 p.m. prayer service.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Congregation of Notre Dame, 223 W. Mountain Rd, Ridgefield, Conn.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, Conn.

Sister Whalen was born June 17, 1906 in Wenona, the daughter of Thomas F. and Alice Morris Whalen.

She attended Wenona Public School and St. Joseph Seminary in Kankakee. She obtained a B.A. degree from Loyola University, Chicago and an M.A. degree from Rosary College in River Forest.

Surviving are one niece and nephew.

Sister Whalen entered the Congregation of Notre Dame of Montrael and made First Profession of vows in 1929 and Final Vows in 1934.

She taught at St. Joseph Seminary from 1930-1931, 1933-1940, 1941-1960; Notre Dame, Bourbonnais from 1931-1932; Notre Dame, Chicago from 1932-1933; and served as librarian at St. Patrick's High School from 1954-1960.

She was librarian at Stamford Catholic High School in Connecticut, Notre Dame, Staten Island, N.Y. and Notre Dame/Bishop Gibbons High School, Schenectady, N.Y.

From 1987-2003, she lived in retirement at the Congregation of Notre Dame in Ridgefield, Conn., until she moved to Lourdes Health Care Center.