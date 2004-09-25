Giertz, Hattie

Hattie Giertz,

centenarian

DANFORTH -- Hattie Julia Sarah Giertz, 103, of Danforth, died Friday (Sept. 24, 2004) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. today until the 2 p.m. services at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. Rev. Kene Whybrew will officiate.

Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth or Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse.

Mrs. Giertz was born March 4, 1901 in Herscher, the daughter of Henry and Sarah Herscher Siemering.

Her husband, Leo E. Giertz, whom she married Oct. 15, 1919 in Chebanse, died in 1982.

Surviving are numerous nieces, including two special nieces, Viola Brault of Chebanse, and Dorothy Guimond of Bourbonnais; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

One sister, Amanda Winderoth; and four brothers, Walter, Harry, Lawrence and Edward Siemering, are deceased.

Mrs. Giertz was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse for many years.