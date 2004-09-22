Tryon, Kathryn

Kathryn Tryon

BRAIDWOOD -- Kathryn Louise Tryon, 79, of Braidwood, formerly of Chicago, died Wednesday (Sept. 22, 2004) at Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Braidwood Chapel.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood. Rev. Steve Bondi will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

She was born March 19, 1925, in Bicknell, Ind., the daughter of John and Susan Volk Zak.

Her first husband, Louis Vianello, is deceased.

Surviving are her husband, James (CFD Retired) Tryon, whom she married Feb. 11, 1961 in Chicago; two daughters, Debra Vianello of Chicago Ridge, Elizabeth Tryon of Wilmington; one son, Mark Vianello (CFD) of Chicago; and four grandchildren, Valerie, Matthew, Danielle and Terra Vianello.

Three brothers and three sisters are deceased.

She was a longtime member of the Wilmington Recreation Club.