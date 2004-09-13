Roby, Ruth

Ruth Roby

WATSEKA Ã‘ Visitation for Ruth Naomi Roby, 82, of Watseka, will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. services at the First Baptist Church in Watseka, where she was a member. Rev. Ray Jackson will officiate.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Pell Cemetery, Brookport.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Watseka.

She died Saturday (Sept. 11, 2004).

Mrs. Roby was a retired factory worker.

She was born Oct. 6, 1921, in Brookport, the daughter of John P. and Laura B. Burlingame Douglas.

Her husband, Arvel Roby, whom she married April 17, 1943, in Chicago, died March 28, 1975.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Donald Goldsberry of Watseka; one brother and three sisters-in-law, Ed and Betty Douglas of Metropolis, Louise Douglas of Brookport, Fanny Douglas of Canton, Mo.; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Two sons, three sisters and six brothers, are deceased.