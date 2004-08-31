Perry, Terry

Terry Perry,

teacher

Terry Erwin Perry, 50, of Arizona, formerly of Kankakee, died Saturday (Aug. 28, 2004).

Visitation and a celebration of life at Heritage Funeral Chapel were held Sept. 1 in Peoria, Ariz.

Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Fwy., Dallas, Texas 75244-6125.

Mrs. Perry was a school teacher. She taught over 20 years in Illinois, California and Arizona in the Alhambra School District.

She was born Jan. 29, 1954, at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John C. Erwin.

She graduated from Kansas State University in 1976 where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She was the fourth generation of her family to attend Kansas State.

Surviving are her husband, James Perry; one daughter, Genna Siegelman; one brother, Scott T. Erwin; her parents of Sun City West, Ariz.; niece, Nichole; nephew, Cory; and "nephew" Mike, whom she helped raise.