Pedersen, Neil

Neil Pedersen,

43-year Shell Oil dealer

Visitation for Neil J. Pedersen, 92, of Kankakee, will be from 4-8 p.m. today at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Kankakee.

Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Mr. Pedersen died Tuesday (July 27, 2004) at Riverside Medical Center.

He was a Shell Oil dealer for 43 years.

He was born June 7, 1912 in Reddick, the son of Neil and Mary Nugent Pedersen.

Surviving are his wife, the former Maxine R. Reed of Kankakee, whom he married Sept. 15, 1936 in Reddick; one daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Mike Frederick of Charleston, S.C.; one sister, Loretta Verdun of Pontiac; and three grandchildren, Ramsey and Dana Small, Christopher and Kari Small, and Barrett Small, all of Stuart, Fla.; and four great-grandchildren.

One sister, Leona Ahern, is deceased.

He served during World War II in the U.S. Army in the European Theater.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and a member of the 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, the Kankakee VFW and the Kankakee American Legion.

He enjoyed hunting.