Anstrom, James

James Anstrom

METAIRIE, La. -- James R. Anstrom, 49, of Metairie, La., formerly of Momence, died Sunday (July 25, 2004) in Metairie, La., after a long illness.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Local arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Mr. Anstrom was born July 31, 1954 in Kankakee, the son of Rollin and Joan Peterson Anstrom.

Surviving are his wife, the former Jackie Aitkins of Metairie, La., whom he married March 9, 1990 in Fort Wayne, Ind.; his parents of Momence; one stepson, Ray Aitkins of Metairie, La.; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Robin and Cathie Anstrom of Kankakee, and Don Anstrom of Momence.

Mr. Anstrom served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years.