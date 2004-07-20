Purgett, Charles

Charles Purgett

SLOAN, Iowa -- Charles William Purgett, 80, of Sloan, Iowa, formerly of Loda, died Sunday (July 18, 2004) at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Evangelical Covenant Church, Sloan, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Rev. Richard Moore will officiate.

Burial, with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps, will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, Iowa.

Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothea Swibaker Purgett; two sons, Roger (Joyce) Purgett of Pine Bluff, Ark., Charles A. (Carrie) Purgett of Oak Harbor, Wash.; five daughters, Diane (Dennis) Bogenrief of Sioux City, Iowa, Cinda Purgett of Cherokee, Iowa, Linda (Tom) Michael of Sloan, Iowa, Nancy (Damon) Bollin of Statesboro, Ga., Penny (William P.) Walker of Salix, Iowa; one brother-in-law, Donald Swibaker of Bloomington; 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.