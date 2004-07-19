Ruth Lindlow

Ruth Mayotte Lindlow, 88, of Bourbonnais, died Saturday (July 17, 2004) at Provena Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley, where she was a member.

Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Mrs. Lindlow had worked at the Bear Brand.

She was born Aug. 6, 1915, the daughter of Jasper N. and Chloe York Milligan.

Her first husband, Albert J. Mayotte, whom she married May 21, 1936, died Jan. 12, 1963.

She then married Edwin Lindlow Aug. 8, 1964. He died June 30, 1970.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Fran and Steve Crews of Bradley; one sister, Mabel Owen of Bradley; one brother, Jay N. Milligan of St. John, Ind.; three grandchildren, Debi and John Walsh of Campus, Julie and Thomas Kaminke of Long Point, Michael and Juliete Crews of Manteno; and six great-grandchildren, Caroline and Chloe Walsh, Carly and Connor Kaminke and Brock and Mason Crews.

Three sisters and two brothers are deceased.

Mrs. Lindlow was a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

She enjoyed macrame. (Pd.)