Luhman, Juanita

Juanita Luhman

WOODWORTH -- Juanita C. Luhman, 75, of Woodworth, died Thursday (July 8, 2004) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka, and from 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Woodworth, until the 10:30 a.m. services. Rev. James Ritter will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Woodworth.

Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth, Iroquois Memorial Hospice or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Woodworth, where she was a member.

Mrs. Luhman was the secretary at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Woodworth for many years.

She was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Ash Grove Township, the daughter of Herman and Emma Schweppe Nielsen.

Her husband, Clarence J. Luhman, whom she married Feb. 28, 1953, in Milford, died May 9, 1964.

Surviving are two daughters, Carol Luhman of Clarkdale, Ariz., Judy Luhman of Wheeling; one son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Becky Luhman of Denver, Colo.; one sister, Esther Schmohe of Woodworth; and three grandchildren.

One sister, Jeanette Cluver; and two brothers, Lawrence Nielsen and Armin Nielsen, are deceased.

Mrs. Luhman was the Ash Grove Township Clerk, Lutheran Women's League zone president and Woodworth 4-H leader for many years. She also served on the Iroquois County Fair Board.