Corkill, Robert

Robert Corkill,

Roper retiree

Visitation for Robert P. Corkill, 87, of Bradley, will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, West Kankakee, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Rev. Tom Wilber will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

He died Tuesday (July 6, 2004) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mr. Corkill started his career as a farmer, worked at Kroehler Furniture and retired in 1980 from Roper.

He was born May 1, 1917, in Chicago, the son of Raymond and Edith Huffman Corkill.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mary Schroeder, of Bradley, whom he married June 25, 1955, in Forrest; one son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Marla Corkill of Normal; one daughter, Dorothy Corkill of Fairborn, Ohio; and two grandchildren, John and Nicholas.

One brother, Thomas, is deceased.

Mr. Corkill attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.

He enjoyed horses and loved to fish and garden.