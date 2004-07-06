Sandeno, Jared

Jared Sandeno

KENTLAND, Ind. -- Services for Jared A. "Tiger" Sandeno, 33, of Kentland, Ind., formerly of Kankakee, were held today at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, West Kankakee. Rev. Steffan Olson officiated.

Inurnment will be in Gardner-Prairie Cemetery, Gardner.

Memorials may be made for his children's education.

He died Friday (July 2, 2004) at his home.

Mr. Sandeno was a carpenter

He was born Dec. 5, 1970 in Kankakee, the son of Gary A. and Vicki K. Murphy Sandeno. He was a graduate of Dwight High School.

Surviving are his wife, the former Donna L. Bayer of Kentland, Ind., whom he married May 25, 1996 in Kankakee; one son and daughter, Dakota A. Sandeno and Kayleigh Ann Sandeno, both at home; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Teresa and Joshua Adams of Glendale, Ariz., Johanna Sandeno of Gardner; one brother, Thomas Sandeno of Gardner; mother and stepfather, Vicki and Donald Dickey of Peoria, Ariz.; father and stepmother, Gary and Janet Sandeno of Gardner; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

His grandparents and one uncle, Doug Murphy, are deceased.

He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and hunting.