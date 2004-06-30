Moran, Raymond

Raymond Moran,

operating engineer

Raymond V. "Tiger" Moran, 74, of Bradley, died Tuesday (June 29, 2004) at his home, after an extended illness.

A memorial visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was a member.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mr. Moran retired from Rhone-Poulenc-Rorer (Armour Labs), where he worked as a first operating engineer.

He was born Nov. 22, 1929, in St. Anne, the son of Thomas and Mable Kirchner Moran.

His wife, the former Georgianna Frances Caron, whom he married Nov. 15, 1952 at St. James Church, Chatham, N.Y., died Feb. 22, 2002.

Surviving are five sons and three daughters-in-law, Carl and Valencia Moran of Kankakee, Thomas Moran of Prairie Home, Mo., Dr. Michael and Gail Moran of Albany, N.Y., Bruce Moran of Bourbonnais, Joseph and Rebecca Moran of Washington, Ill.; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and John Mullen of Matteson; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Marilyn Theesfeld and Barbara and Robert Theesfeld, all of St. Anne; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Francis Moran of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Gerald and Romalee Moran of Dolton, Ga.; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Three brothers, Thomas, Robert and William Moran; and two sisters, Rosemary Fisher and Mabel Clark, are deceased.

Mr. Moran served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Bradley American Legion Post No. 766 and the Bradley VFW.

He was also a member of St. Joseph Holy Name Society.

He loved to travel.