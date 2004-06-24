Langlois, W. Dale

W. Dale Langlois,

longtime farmer

W. Dale Langlois, 79, of Bourbonnais, died Wednesday (June 23, 2004) at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, after a short illness.

There will be no visitation.

Services will be private.

Entombment will be in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

In lieu of flowers, do some kindness for an elderly person to brighten his or her day.

Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Langlois worked for Kankakee Service Company for many years and was a longtime farmer in Grant Park.

He was born July 6, 1924, in Grant Park, the son of Zepheire and Elsie Hamann Langlois. His parents are deceased.

Surviving are his wife, the former LaVerne F. Bettenhausen, of Bourbonnais, whom he married May 13, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno; one son and daughter-in-law, Jay Kevin and Diana Langlois of Valencia, Calif.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Conni Dale and Robert McClure of Bourbonnais, Lori and Dr. Warren Pierce of So. Barrington; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Dale) McClure, Karri, Jacqueline and Kristi Langlois, Nathan, Nicholas, Taylor and Dana Pierce; and one brother and three sisters-in-law, Gerald and Lois Langlois of Grant Park, Eva Mae Langlois of Manteno and Barbara Langlois of Grant Park.

Two brothers, James and Thomas Langlois, are deceased.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.

Mr. Langlois was a pilot and a member of the Airplane Owner and Pilots Association, the Farm Bureau, and the Minne Monesse Golf Club for 42 years.

He was an avid golfer. (Pd.)