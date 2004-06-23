Love, Kenneth

Kenneth Love,

CRETE -- Kenneth A. Love, 76, of Crete, died Saturday (June 19, 2004) as a result of an airplane accident in St. Louis, Mo.

A memorial visitation will be from 2-9 p.m. Sunday at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

Burial will be private at a later date.

Mr. Love was the owner of Love Auto Sales in Crete for many years. He was also a private pilot.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Jeri and Ed Mlakar of Crete; two grandchildren; former wife, Gerri Pagoria Love; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Denis Allemand of Beverly Hills, Calif. and Carole and Dave Rittmiller of Peoria.

His parents, Arthur and Marie Krueger Love; and twin brothers, Jerry and Joe, are deceased.

He was a member of the Antique Airplane Association and a former stock car driver.