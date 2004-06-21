McGrane, Erin

Erin McGrane,

Visitation for Erin Winifred McGrane, 38, of Stoughton, Wis., formerly of Park Forest and the granddaughter of Bourbonnais residents, will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the 1 p.m. services at the Bourbonnais Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Rev. Robert Demchuk will officiate.

Burial will be in Skyline Memorial Park, Monee.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

She died Wednesday (June 16, 2004) at her home.

Ms. McGrane was a cook for the Dane County Administration Office.

She was born Sept. 13, 1965, in Hazel Crest, the daughter of Howard D. Hisel and Winifred McGrane.

Surviving are one daughter, Emily McGrane of Park Forest; her mother of Madison, Wis.; her father of Park Forest; one sister, Bridget McGrane of Madison, Wis.; one brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Erin Hisel of Park Forest; and grandparents, Delmar and Wilma Hisel of Bourbonnais.