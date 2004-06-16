Inkster, Mary

Mary Inkster,

school cook

GILMAN -- Mary G. Inkster, 79, of Gilman, formerly of Danforth, died Monday (June 14, 2004) at her home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the noon services at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Gilman, where she was a member. Rev. Harold W. Grafe will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Gilman, or to Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Mrs. Inkster was a school cook at Kankakee School District 111 for 10 years.

She was born Sept. 3, 1924, in Kankakee, the daughter of Carl and Mary Heimberger Fritz.

Her first husband, Clyde V. Sapp, whom she married in 1946, died in 1955.

She then married Joseph Inkster in 1969. He died in 1994.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and Daniel Schroeder of Gilman, Clydene and Len Cooper of Monroe, La.; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Carl and Alyce Sapp of Palm Bay, Fla., Charles Sapp of Rensselaer, Ind., Carol Sapp of Alvin, Texas; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Angie and Kenneth Beauchamp of Springfield, Colette Cheffer of Kankakee, Sister Mary Karla of Springfield; and one brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Virgina Fritz of Herscher.

One son, Clyde Sapp; and one brother and one sister are deceased.

She was a graduate of Herscher High School.

Mrs. Inkster was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

She had been a volunteer at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee.

She enjoyed quilting and needlepoint.