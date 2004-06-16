Hancock, Randy

Randy Hancock

DWIGHT -- Randy D. Hancock, 47, of Morris, formerly of Dwight, died Monday (June 14, 2004) at Morris Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Fruland Funeral Home, Morris.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, Morris. Rev. Jeffrey K. Chubb will officiate.

Burial will be in Dwight.

Memorials may be made to an educational fund for his children or to Grundy Three River's Habitat for Humanity.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Carls Hancock of Morris; three children, Danielle, Taylor and Ryan Hancock, all of Morris; his parents, Delmar and Docia Foutch Hancock of Dwight; and one brother and sister-in-law, James and Stephanie Hancock of Peoria.