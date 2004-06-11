Rascop, Martha

Martha Rascop

CISSNA PARK -- Martha Dales Rascop, 87, of Vernon, Ariz., formerly of Cissna Park and Crescent City, died Wednesday (June 9, 2004) in Vernon.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the 10:30 a.m. services at the Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. Rev. Charles Graul will officiate.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

She was born Jan. 11, 1917, in Danville, the daughter of George and Maude Toopes.

Her first husband, LeRoy Dales, whom she married April 21, 1942, in St. Louis, Mo., died Sept. 8, 1978.

She then married John Rascop April 22, 1990 in Crescent City. He died Oct. 17, 1995.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Ray Pruitt of Show Low, Ariz.; and one sister, Margaret Rankin of Fremont, Ohio.

Four brothers and three sisters are deceased.

She was a 1936 graduate of Danville High School.

Mrs. Rascop was a member of the Cissna Park United Methodist Church, the Cissna Park American Legion Auxiliary and the Elks Minstral Shows in Danville.