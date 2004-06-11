Bowen, Lester

Lester Bowen

MILFORD -- Visitation for Lester Alonzo Bowen, 94, of Milford, will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Knapp Funeral Home, Milford, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Revs. Neil Larimore and Rusty Beals will officiate.

Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland.

Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Historical Society, Milford United Methodist Church or to the donor's choice.

He died Wednesday (June 9, 2004) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka.

Mr. Bowen farmed in Stockland Township for many years, retiring and moving to Milford in 1979. As a young man he worked as a mechanic in Hoopeston.

He was born Feb. 25, 1910, in West Fargo, N.D., the son of Alonzo Jackson and Deila Belle Thornbrough Bowen.

Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Leona Bowen of Mt. Vernon; one sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Dick Roegner of Danville; one sister-in-law, Lauera Bowen of Milford; and several nieces and nephews.

Two brothers and four sisters are deceased.

Mr. Bowen was a member of the Milford Methodist Church.