Conrad, Geneva

Geneva Conrad

SHAKER HTS., Ohio -- Geneva Lucille Beatty Conrad, 97, of Shaker Hts., Ohio, formerly of Kankakee, died Sunday (May 30, 2004) at Somerset Nursing Home.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee. Rev. Leah Pogemiller will officiate.

Kindrich-McHugh Steinbauer Funeral Home, Solon, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Conrad worked as a self-employed interior decorator.

She was born Aug. 16, 1906, in Dwight, the daughter of William and Rose Ross Beatty.

Her husband, Clarence P. Conrad, whom she married July 11, 1926, died in 1989.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Jean Conrad of Beachwood, Ohio, Charles and Diana Conrad of Jakarta, Indonesia; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

One grandchild, Christopher; and two brothers, Clarence and Lyle Beatty, are deceased.

Mrs. Conrad lived in Kankakee from 1922-1959, and then in Rochelle from 1959-1994, when she moved to Cleveland to be near her son, Robert.

She loved to make Christmas decorations and enjoyed classical music.