Ruth Hanna

Ruth Hanna, 83, of Clifton, formerly of Piper City, died Friday (May 28, 2004) at Riverside Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. today at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Piper City. Rev. Isabelle Davis will officiate.

Burial will be in Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Mrs. Hanna was born March 16, 1921, in Piper City, the daughter of Wilbur C. and V. Mauree Stevens Read.

Her husband, Warren L. Hanna, whom she married Aug. 5, 1939, died June 25, 1968.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Dale Schultz of Clifton; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert G. and Bonnie Read of Piper City; and three grandchildren, Daniel Schultz of Clifton, Samantha Schultz of Bourbonnais; and Karri Schultz of Augusta, Ga.

One brother, William Read; and one daughter, Patricia K. Hanna, are deceased.

Mrs. Hanna, along with her husband, owned and operated the Triple "H" Co. Inc., a multi-state wholesale farm equipment, parts and related products company, for more than 40 years.

She was a former-longtime village treasurer for Piper City, was a member of Illinois Retail Farm Equipment Association, a longtime member and former advisory board member for the Mississippi Valley Retail Farm Equipment Association, a lifetime member of the Watseka Elks Lodge and a life member of Piper City Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star.

She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church of Piper City.