Spese, Annabelle

Annabelle Spese

COAL CITY -- Annabelle Spese, 86, of Coal City, died Wednesday (May 26, 2004) at Morris Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. services at the Ferrari Funeral Chapel in Coal City. Rev. Bob Snider will officiate.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony Mauro, Greg Smith, Matt Powell, Rob Spese, Bill Freeman and Greg Boness.

Memorials may be made in her name to the Coal City United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

She was born Sept. 2, 1917, in Riverdale, the daughter of Zan and Cora Collier.

Her husband, John Spese, died in 1988.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Jean and Jim Mauro, Vickie and Richard Powell, all of Coal City; two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Tonya Spese of Mahomet, Richard and Marie Spese of Plainfield; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchilden; and several nieces and nephews.

Four brothers, Raymond, William, Harry and Michael; two sisters, Ruby and Sadie; and one grandson, Michael Powell, are deceased.

She was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church, Quilters Guild, the Grundy County Home Extension Club, the Grundy County Senior Center and an original member of The Mellowdears Group.