Crawford, William

William Crawford,

WATSEKA -- Visitation for William "Bill" Crawford, 82, of Watseka, will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Baier Funeral Home, Watseka.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Military graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Gilman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.

He died Friday (May 21, 2004) at the Danville VA Hospital.

Mr. Crawford was a retired carpenter.

He was born June 19, 1921, in Cresco, Iowa, the son of William and Eleanor Strawn Crawford.

Surviving are one daughter, Sharyne Townsend of Watseka; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Barbara and Lloyd Wayt of Springfield, Mo., Donna and Dale White of Attica, Ind., Joann Ledbetter of Springfield, Mo., Nancy and Allas Charlier of Morris, Ray Perdue of Gilman; four brothers and one sister-in-law, Richard Crawford of Watseka, Allen and Nancy Crawford of Greensboro, N.C., John Crawford of Attica, Ind., David Crawford of Virginia; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, Joyce Perdue and Grace Crawford, are deceased.

Mr. Crawford fought in the Battle of the Bulge December 1945-January 1947.

He was a member of the Protestant faith.