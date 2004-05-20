Turner, Mark

Mark Turner

THAWVILLE -- Mark Robert Turner, 41, of Thawville, died Monday (May 17, 2004) at his home.

Visitation will be from 2-9 p.m. Sunday at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero, Oak Forest, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

He was the dear father of Andrea and Erik; dearest son of Charlene and the late James Turner; beloved brother of Dee Hannah, Michael (Sandi) Turner, Debbie (Kevin) Bushor, Denise (Michael) Tietz and Daniele Turner; and fond uncle of four nieces and six nephews.

Mr. Turner was a veteran of the U.S. Army. (Pd.)